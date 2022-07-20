Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 731 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 182.4% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

