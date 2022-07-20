Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.71.

MSCI opened at $426.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.19. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

