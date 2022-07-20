CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

