Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 10,953 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $65.79.

