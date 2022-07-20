Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.94 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

