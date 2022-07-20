Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,898,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,238,000 after acquiring an additional 520,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DOX opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

