CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 4,599 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

SLV opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.