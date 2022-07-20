United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $185.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average is $196.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.