Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 743.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $42,955,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $20,408,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 476,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 925,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,688,000 after buying an additional 325,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.09%.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

