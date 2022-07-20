SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $7,539,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $322.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.81.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

