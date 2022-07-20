Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

