Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $418,128,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,175.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,175.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,771. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $404.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

