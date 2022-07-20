Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

NYSE:J opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

