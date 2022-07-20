Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

USMV stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

