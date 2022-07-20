TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 41.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 77.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.42 and a 200-day moving average of $254.85.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

