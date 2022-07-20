Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $371.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

