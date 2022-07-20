Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

