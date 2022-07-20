Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.