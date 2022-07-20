Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,505 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after buying an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

