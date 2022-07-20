10,204 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 87,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

