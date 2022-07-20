Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,057 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

