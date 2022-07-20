Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

NYSE:XOM opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $371.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

