Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

XOM opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

