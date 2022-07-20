Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 25.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

