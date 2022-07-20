Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.69.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.89.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

