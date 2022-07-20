Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 8,049 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gentex by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

