Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $768,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Trading Up 5.5 %

Booking stock opened at $1,834.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,991.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

