Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

