Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average is $198.61. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

