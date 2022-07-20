Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $788,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $270.65 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

