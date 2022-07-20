SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 495.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Endava worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Endava by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Endava by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Endava Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.