Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPP opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

