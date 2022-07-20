Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,575 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.15% of Otter Tail worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
