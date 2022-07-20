AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.