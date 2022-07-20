Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,393 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $40,003,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

