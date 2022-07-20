Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

CL opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.