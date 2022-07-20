Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.23 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

BSV stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

