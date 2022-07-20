Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,638 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

