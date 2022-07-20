Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

