Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,534 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Digital Turbine worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

