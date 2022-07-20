Whittier Trust Co. Buys 141,496 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 132,239.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,496 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

EQT Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

