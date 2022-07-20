Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,029,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34.

