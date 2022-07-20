Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,882,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.20.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $440.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.53 and its 200-day moving average is $432.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

