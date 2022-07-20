Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 98,885 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 331.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,885 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,588,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

