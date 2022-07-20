Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

SUI stock opened at $157.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

