Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Receives Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.11.

MTL opened at C$11.77 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$456.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$396.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

