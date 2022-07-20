Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.92.

NYSE HES opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.66. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hess by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

