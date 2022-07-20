Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.78.

COO opened at $303.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.84 and its 200-day moving average is $371.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

