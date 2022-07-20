Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a report released on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.00. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $27.27 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.46 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Moderna Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $167.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,029 shares of company stock worth $69,875,865. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.