Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.